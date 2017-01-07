Pakistani woman who went viral after honeymooning alone now travels with husband

A bride from Lahore whose pictures went viral on social media after she was forced to go on her honeymoon alone has finally managed to take a trip with her husband.

Last year, Huma Mobin and Arsalaan Sever were planning on honeymooning in Greece, however, Sever’s visa was denied. Since, the trip was all paid for and practically everything was set, Mobin decided to go without her husband. As she honeymooned with her in-laws, Mobin decided to make the most of her unusual situation and took adorable pictures that showed her husband how much she was missing him.

But now, the couple has managed to go on their dream honeymoon around Europe together.

So today we walked alll over Barcelona! All the way from Sagrada familia to Rambla de Povle Nou ! Mama needs her drink #ThisTimeTogether #OnemillionPoints #Barcelona #ParkGuel #sagradafamilia A photo posted by Huma Mobin (@humamobin) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

After hearing about their plight, IHG Rewards Club – the loyalty programme of InterContinental Hotels Group – gifted the pair one million points, so they could finally embark on their honeymoon together.

During their 14-day trip, the couple visited Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. They spent Christmas in Barcelona and New Year´s Eve in Paris.

The couple reportedly headed home on January 6 after their trip which they estimate would have cost around £8500.

Huma said, “It was pretty lonely on my first honeymoon, but I never expected my pictures to capture so much attention.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to IHG Rewards Club for enabling us to finally embark on such a romantic trip together. It´s much more fun travelling with my husband – although honeymooning solo really wasn´t that bad,” she added.

Further, Arsalaan said, “Back in July, it was really tough seeing my newlywed bride honeymooning without me, but this has certainly made up for it – we´ve just had the best time.”