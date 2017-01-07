OPD patients suffer due to doctors’ protest

The doctors and paramedical staff of Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Karachi, on Saturday staged a protest demonstration and also boycotted the OPD against a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for delay in increase in their salaries.

The score of patients visiting the Outpatient Department (OPD) in Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Karachi, were denied healthcare services as doctors and other staff boycotted their duties, demanding increase in their salaries. The OPD services of Sindh’s second largest children hospital remained suspended for hours.

The hospital sources said that the call of boycott was given by doctors and paramedical staff against a non-governmental organisation for delay in increase in salaries. However, the emergency department of hospital remained functional during doctors’ protest.

The boycott of doctors caused great inconvenience to the visiting patients, especially who came from far-off areas. They returned home without their check-ups and diagnostic tests due to the boycott of doctors and other staff. Sindh Government Children Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Zaman was not available for comment.