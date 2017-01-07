Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon

An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and in corruption cases of over Rs 5 billion.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 14 and ordered that the accused be produced in the next hearing. During the proceedings, Sharjeel Memon’s lawyer informed the court that his client was not feeling well and was under treatment at a hospital.

On the other hand, NAB’s representative requested the court to issue warrants for Memon. He alleged that the accused intentionally refrained from appearing before the court.

The PPP leader is living in Dubai and London for over a year after law-enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against political bigwigs and bureaucrats in various cases related to financial irregularities.