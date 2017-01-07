No other political family presented itself for accountability, says Maryam Nawaz

Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and political figure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to elaborate how Sharif family has presented itself for accountability.

Maryam said that it takes courage to present three generations for accountability, and anybody who has done wrong things will not present him/ herself for that.

“Accountability of three generations needs a lion’s heart. No mean feat. Person guilty of wrongdoing will never do that,” said Maryam in a Tweet.

Maryam further said that no other political family in Pakistan has undertaken what her family has done by presenting themselves for accountability and giving details of their assets and properties.

“No other political family has ever presented itself for accountability & given details of assets and properties as has the Sharif family,” said Maryam Nawaz.