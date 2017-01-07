Misbah says no to retirement, looking forward to PSL

Pakistan Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq announced that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.

In a press conference held on Saturday (Today) after Pakistan’s defeat from Australia by 220 runs, Misbah said, “There is a lot of time before I retire. For now, there is the one-day series, then there is the Pakistan Super League,” he said.

On December 30, Misbah-ul-Haq said he will decide about his retirement in the next two to three days.

Following Pakistan’s crushing defeat to Australia in the second Test at MCG, a disappointed-looking Misbah said he is doubtful about his participation in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney next week after questioning his recent contribution to the side.

“(If I´m not contributing) there´s no point in hanging around,” the 42-year-old had said.