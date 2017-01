Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday has announced to open underpass in Rizvia Chowrangi from January 25.

According to details, the mayor expressed satisfaction over the construction of the underpass and said that good name would be given to the underpass instead of Golimar. He also vowed to raise voice if development projects would be limited to paper work only.

Waseem Akhtar has again appealed to the federation and provincial government to play their role in the betterment of Karachi.