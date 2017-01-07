Lawyers observe token strike for LHC bench

The legal fraternity observed a token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for the early establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench at Faisalabad.

Litigants, especially bail-seekers, have had to face a lot of difficulties because of the nonexistence of the bench.

A spokesman for the Faisalabad District Bar Association (DBA) told the media that the LHC bench was not only the legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad, but that it would also play a role in the speedy provision of justice to the area’s people.