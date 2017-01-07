Indian hostile policy may destabilise regional peace: FO Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan Saturday said India’s hostile policy towards Pakistan could lead to destabilisation of the region.

Talking to the media, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said India’s irresponsible face has been fully exposed to the international community.

Nafees Zakaria said Hindu extremist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are involved in terrorism.

He said India is pursuing the policy of confrontation with Pakistan.

The spokesman said entire Pakistani nation and valiant armed forces of the country are fully prepared to thwart any aggression from India. –