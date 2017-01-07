Indian actor criticises people celebrating Om Puri’s death

The renowned Bollywood actor Om Puri’s sudden death left the world saddened and stunned.

The 66 year-old actor had displayed diversity by working in numerous Bollywood, Hollywood and a Pakistani film.

Both the B-town and Pakistani celebs were immensely shocked and mourned the loss.

Puri stood up for Pakistan many times, not supporting the ban imposed on Pakistani artists from working in India being one such instance. This inclination did not settle well with some people on twitter, who started celebrating his death on the micro-blogging website.

Infuriated at this, Indian actor, Swara Bhaskar, slammed them with a perfect response.

She started by expressing grief, ” Tragic tragic tragic! RIP #OmPurisir.. Exceptional artist! But legends do not die.. they live 4ever.. I cudnt work with u, my great regret!,” she tweeted.