Imran Khan demands resignation of Railways Minister after Lodhran train accident

Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived in Lodhran city on Saturday (Today) for condolence with the victim’s family of a tragic train accident that occurred recently.

The PTI chief sympathised with relatives of the four kids who died due to the train crash.

“Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique should resign after the tragic Lodhran train accident”, said Imran Khan while addressing the media.

He asserted that the train accident was caused by negligence on part of the management and this is not the first time that a terrible accident had occurred. Imran Khan suggested that the communication system should be improved.

“If they had spent enough on railway crossing, the communication system would have improved”, he added.

Furthermore, he said that corruption in the country cannot be eradicated till big names are caught while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only highlights people attempting small scale corruption.