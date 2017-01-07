Govt to spend Rs 5bn on 40 district and tehsil hospitals

The Punjab government will spend Rs 5 billion for the provision of modern medical equipment and improvement of infrastructure in 25 district headquarters (DHQ) and 15 tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals in the province, Project Director Muhammad Usman said during his visit to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad on Saturday.

He said that Rs 131 million had been approved for the provision of different facilities in the Hafizabad DHQ Hospital while Rs 30 million had been approved for improving the infrastructure of the Hafizabad Trauma Centre.

Project Manager Hafiz Mubshar-ul-Hassan said that a sum of Rs 3.5 billion had been allocated for 25 DHQ hospitals and Rs 1.5 billion for 15 THQ hospitals.

He further said that besides improvement of infrastructure, dental, physiotherapy, and ICU units would be updated according to modern standards.

More beds would be provided and efforts would be made to improve the sanitary conditions in the hospitals.

Parking, laundry, and cafeteria facilities would be outsourced, he added.