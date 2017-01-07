FIA arrest fake minister

>Chuhan wrote letters asking govt for office, staff, and security

A person involved in looting people after showing his identity as a federal minister was arrested in Lahore on Saturday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Salamat Ali Chuhan who has been impersonating as a federal minister for the last six years and was using this fake identity to receive favours from government authorities and the public.

Salamat Ali Chuhan promised many people that he would help them in obtaining loans and subsequently deprived them of millions of rupees.

He had written letters to the Prime Minister House and the ministry of finance asking them to cooperate with him.

According to details issued by the FIA, Chuhan also had written a letter to the Lahore District Coordination Officer (DCO) to provide him with security and interestingly the DCO had forwarded the demand to police officials.

He also had put forth a demand for the allotment of an office in Chamba House Lahore and asked to be provided with staff and vehicles for his office.

FIA officials revealed that Chuhan had been written letters to different departments of all provinces using his fake identity, but no department or authority had bothered to verify them.

The FIA has shifted the accused to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.