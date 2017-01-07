Federal Railway Minister gives 48 hour deadline for train accident probe

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has given a 48-hour deadline for the completion of the inquiry into the recent Lodharan train accident.

Speaking to the media in Bahawalpur on Saturday after meeting the victims’ families, the minister said that police officials have arrested the drivers of the two trains and the gatekeeper. The minister has also announced Rs 1.5million each for families of the victims and Rs 0.3 million for the injured.

He also ensured the bereaved families that people found responsible for the tragic accident will be punished. He said that an investigation team had visited the accident site to ascertain facts.

Saad Rafique said that the performance of Pakistan Railways is being improved for the provision of a safe, inexpensive and fast mode of travel. He said that rail traffic had increased considerably and consisted of 65,000 trains annually travelling across the country.

The Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday visited Victoria Hospital and met those who were injured in the Lodhran train crash that killed 9 people including eight children.