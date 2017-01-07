FCCI urges govt to take steps for increasing exports to African countries

The share of Pakistani export in overall imports of African countries is hardly one per cent, and “we must take immediate steps to enhance it,” said Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Vice President, Engineer Ahmed Hassan

Chairing a meeting of FCCI standing committee on Liaison with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), he said that government through TDAP was making strenuous efforts to increase Pakistani exports. Similarly, he said, FCCI was also making efforts to contribute its role in enhancing exports from Faisalabad.

He told that FCCI—despite its limited resources—had arranged many foreign delegations providing an opportunity to its members to explore the export potential of various international markets. He observed that China was switching over from labour intensive to high-tech industries.

“This,” he said, “Will create a vacuum, especially in African markets, and Pakistan can easily fill this gap.” He said this was a new opportunity and the government of Pakistan should take the Pakistani exporters into confidence to fill this gap. He also pointed out that India had already started activities in this respect, and created special desks in all Indian embassies working in various African countries.

The FPCCI VP said that Pakistan should also establish such desks, which could explore the available potentiality, and suggest to the Pakistani exporters to avail of this opportunity. He said that FCCI will request the government to take immediate notice of this situation so that the Pakistani exporters could fill up this gap.

He further suggested that Pakistani exporters could also launch joint ventures in collaboration with Chinese exporters to make a reasonable room for the Pakistani products in the African markets. He further said that TDAP should review its strategy to give a quantum jump to the export of traditional, as well as non-traditional, products.

He told that the information about various exhibitions and expos organised by TDAP are immediately communicated to the FCCI members. However, he said, TDAP should provide space for FCCI pavilion in various exhibitions organised by TDAP at subsidised rates.

The meeting was also attended by chairmen of the standing committee and its members.