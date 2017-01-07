Fans want Carrie Fisher’s Leia recognised as Disney Princess

Fans of Carrie Fisher have launched a petition to have the late actress’ Star Wars character officially deemed a Disney princess. The tragic star shot to fame as Princess Leia in George Lucas’ original sci-fi trilogy, and reprised the iconic role for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She also reportedly wrapped filming scenes for the next sequel, Star Wars: Episode VIII, before her untimely death on December 27.

Now fans are calling on studio bosses, who have taken over the rights to the franchise, to officially recognise Leia as a Disney princess, reported Fox News. A campaign has been established on Change.org by superfan Cody Christensen to convince Disney CEO Bob Iger to honour fans’ request, and a week after its launch, it has garnered more than 58,000 signatures towards its 75,000 goals.

The post read: “After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.”

It continued, “What we are asking are that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.” Fisher died at the age of 60, four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died a day after her daughter from a suspected stroke.