Energy projects to turn the tide of progress: Rohail

Energy projects, initiated by the incumbent government, will help Pakistan make rapid progress.

Future of political opponents of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will become dark after the end of load shedding in the country, said PML-N leader and Member National Assembly Rohail Asghar Sheikh while talking to a news agency here on Saturday.

He said that the incumbent government is leading the country towards progress and prosperity, and removing all kinds of bottlenecks in the way of people’s well-being.

He said that energy projects would start generating thousands of megawatts of electricity next year; cheap electricity would be available with the completion of coal and gas-based power projects.

“Load shedding will be eliminated after completion of the energy projects under CPEC, and surplus electricity will be available for agriculture, industry, and other sectors in the country,” he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was engaged in politics of allegations instead of paying attention to the resolution of people’s problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the presence of an independent media, there is no room for cheating people by carrying out negative politics, he added.

“People of Pakistan are well aware of the facts and they cannot be cheated through negative techniques,” he added.

Performance was the only way to win the hearts and minds of people, and PML-N has always focused on that, he concluded.