Dolphin, alligator found in canal, locals tied them with ropes

Locals were shocked today (Saturday) upon finding a rare dolphin and an alligator in the canal. The dolphin and alligator were handed to wildlife department, reported private TV channel.

According to details, the dolphin was found from the canal in Goth Chatti Lond. After some struggle, the locals were able to tie it up with rope and informed the wildlife department.

The 8-foot long alligator was also found in the canal near Saleh Patt. The locals tied it to a tree with the help of ropes. However, wildlife department released the alligator back in the natural conditions of Naara canal.