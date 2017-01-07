CPEC to prove vital for exporting agri commodities

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood, while talking to agriculture experts Saturday, said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be a major source of exporting country’s agricultural commodities, said a handout issued here.

He said that Allah Almighty has “blessed us with all those facilities which were essential for agriculture,” adding that “now it was up to us that how much benefit we get from the facilities provided by nature.”

The trade corridor is a must for progress and prosperity of the country, he said, adding that by adopting a proper strategy, country’s agricultural commodities could be exported in large quantities.

He said that modern technology was being provided to farmers so that they could increase the production of their crops, adding that setting up of a high-tech mechanisation service centre was a step in this regard.

He said that with the setting up of high-tech mechanisation centres in all districts of the Punjab, the facility of repairing and overhauling of the machinery would be made available to farmers of Pakistan.