Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Sharjeel Memon

An Accountability Court Saturday issued a non- bailable warrant against former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon along with the other accused in over Rs5 billion corruption cases.

Adjourning the hearing till January 14, the court ordered to produce the accused in next hearing.

Sharjeel Memon’s lawyer informed the court that his client is unwell and got discharged from the hospital the other day. However, the NAB’s representative requested the court to issue warrants of Memon. He alleged that the accused intentionally refrained from appearing before the court.

Memon has been living in Dubai and London for over a year since a crackdown against political bigwigs and bureaucrats on various cases related to financial irregularities started.