CM reviews policy for billboard placement

A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif examined the draft law for a unified policy for billboard placement. The chief minister while addressing the meeting said that a unified policy should be applied for billboards all over Punjab.

“Implementation of safety standards for placing billboards will be implemented while action will be taken in case of any violation,” he added.

He said that safety standards for billboards placement will be implemented and that the billboards should have uniformity of size. He directed that the draft law of billboards should be finalised after the review.

The local government secretary briefed the meeting about the draft law.

Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Manshaullah Butt, Haroon Sultan Bukhari, law secretaries, local government officials, LDA DG, and PHA DG also attended the meeting.