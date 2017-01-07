Chaiwala decides not to leave showbiz but on one condition

Arshad Khan aka Chaiwala recently announced to leave showbiz for good, however, his family has permitted him to continue his career in films on one condition.

His family has allowed him to continue working only if he promises not to be a part of any bold scenes like the Muskan Jay video.

Arshad Khan promised his family that he will not participate in any obscene photoshoots or videos as his family doesn’t want his actions to hurt their religious values.

Earlier, the tea seller-turned-model Arshad Khan, who appeared in several ads, music videos and now signed a movie apologised to all his fans for some of his pictures circulating on social media.

Recently, Khan’s sizzling photo shoot with singer Muskaan Jay went viral which became the talk of the town. The teenage sensation also shot for few portraits by the photographer Azeem Sani for a magazine.

Speaking to a local TV channel, the tea-seller-turned-model maintained that his fans will never see such pictures again and he will also not work in a movie, as moves are angering his family.