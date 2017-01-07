A battle for  hearts and minds in Balochistan

COAS Qamar Javed  Bajwa has paid  a fourth visit to Balochistan in two months. This time he selected Khuzdar Engineering University in the heart  of the province to deliver an important message i.e., the army  gives as much importance to social and economic development of the people  in the province as to  security  related issues. He said he promised to  develop every part of Balochistan, “come what may.”

Many in Balochistan are skeptic about the claims. The British constructed a  fantastic railway system with tunnels that were the engineering wonders of the 19th century. It helped the British transport army and officials  but left no positive impact on the  social development of  the local population.  The Sui gas production benefited the rest of the country while the  Baloch were denied access to it for over two  decades. They fear that the mega projects would provide jobs to outsiders while their influx would  turn the Baloch into a minority in their own province.

 

The COAS conceded that Balochistan had been neglected in the past. But this time it was going to be represented in the  most influential corridor of power, i.e. the armed forces.  The army’s pro-active approach has led  to nearly 20,000  young men from  Balochistan having been inducted  into the army, including 603 officers. The Baloch are also represented  in Air Force, Navy and various law enforcement agencies. Presently there are  232 cadets  undergoing training at PMA while  25,000 youths were receiving education at the schools  and cadet colleges  run by the Army and FC. Gen  Bajwa visualized a Baloch being raised in the years to come  to the post of the COAS.

But there are problems that still need solutions, The ongoing development activity in the province will require technical manpower and skilled labour, sectors where the local population is deficient. This could turn out to be a spoiler if measures are not taken urgently in manpower training.  Will  those who matter set up a chain of polytechnics  producing students with required skills? Setting up  a  NUST  campus in the province is a good move but  a single swallow does not make a spring.

