A battle for  hearts and minds in Balochistan

A fight for everyone

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid a fourth visit to Balochistan in two months. This time he selected Khuzdar Engineering University in the heart of the province to deliver an important message i.e., the army gives as much importance to social and economic development of the people in the province as to security related issues. He said he promised to develop every part of Balochistan, “come what may.”

Many in Balochistan are skeptic about the claims. The British constructed a fantastic railway system with tunnels that were the engineering wonders of the 19th century. It helped the British transport army and officials but left no positive impact on the social development of the local population. The Sui gas production benefited the rest of the country while the Baloch were denied access to it for over two decades. They fear that the mega projects would provide jobs to outsiders while their influx would turn the Baloch into a minority in their own province.

The COAS conceded that Balochistan had been neglected in the past. But this time it was going to be represented in the most influential corridor of power, i.e. the armed forces. The army’s pro-active approach has led to nearly 20,000 young men from Balochistan having been inducted into the army, including 603 officers. The Baloch are also represented in Air Force, Navy and various law enforcement agencies. Presently there are 232 cadets undergoing training at PMA while 25,000 youths were receiving education at the schools and cadet colleges run by the Army and FC. Gen Bajwa visualized a Baloch being raised in the years to come to the post of the COAS.

But there are problems that still need solutions, The ongoing development activity in the province will require technical manpower and skilled labour, sectors where the local population is deficient. This could turn out to be a spoiler if measures are not taken urgently in manpower training. Will those who matter set up a chain of polytechnics producing students with required skills? Setting up a NUST campus in the province is a good move but a single swallow does not make a spring.