6 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Sheikhupura

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out an operation in Factory Area near Sheikhupura on Friday in which six terrorists were killed.

According to CTD spokesman, two terrorists Shahidullah and Khanzada who were arrested earlier on Friday in connection with the Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal blast were being taken in a police van to recover ammunition when their accomplices in a bid to rescue them from police custody opened fire at the police vehicle. Police returned the fire due to which six terrorist were killed. Shahidullah and Khanzada were among the dead terrorists.

Police returned the fire due to which six terrorist were killed. Shahidullah and Khanzada were among the dead terrorists.

The CTD officials said that three terrorists managed to escape from the scene. The officials further informed that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned outfit. Arms, explosive material and maps of sensitive installation were also recovered from their possession