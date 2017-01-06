World’s safest airlines for travel in 2017

Australian airline Qantas has been named the safest airline in the world for the fourth successive year.
“The world’s oldest continuously operating airline has amassed an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted by the British Advertising Standards Association as the industry’s most experienced carrier.”
Further, Qantas is a pioneer in the development of the future air navigation system — the flight data recorder to monitor plane and later crew performance, automatic landings using global navigation satellite systems as well as precision approaches around mountains in clouds using required navigation performance (RNP).
According to the website, 148 of the 425 airlines surveyed have a seven-star safety ranking, however, around 50 only have three stars or fewer.
Here’s a list of the top twenty airlines:
1. Qantas
2. Air New Zealand
3. Alaska Airlines
4. All Nippon Airways
5. British Airways
6. Cathay Pacific Airways
7. Delta Air Lines
8. Etihad Airways
9. EVA Air
10. Finnair
11. Hawaiian Airlines
12. Japan Airlines
13. KLM
14. Lufthansa
15. Scandinavian Airline System
16. Singapore Airlines
17. Swiss
18. United Airlines
19. Virgin Atlantic
20. Virgin Australia
Those not flying on the above mentioned airline need not fret. The website reports a “steady and persistent decline” in the number of air crashes over the past two decades.