World’s safest airlines for travel in 2017

Australian airline Qantas has been named the safest airline in the world for the fourth successive year.

After surveying 425 airlines, travel website AirlineRatings.com has generated a list of the safest airlines for 2017. Nearly a century old, Qantas has a “fatality free record in the jet era — an extraordinary record,” the ratings website said.

“The world’s oldest continuously operating airline has amassed an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted by the British Advertising Standards Association as the industry’s most experienced carrier.”

Further, Qantas is a pioneer in the development of the future air navigation system — the flight data recorder to monitor plane and later crew performance, automatic landings using global navigation satellite systems as well as precision approaches around mountains in clouds using required navigation performance (RNP).

According to the website, 148 of the 425 airlines surveyed have a seven-star safety ranking, however, around 50 only have three stars or fewer.

Here’s a list of the top twenty airlines:

1. Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

3. Alaska Airlines

4. All Nippon Airways

5. British Airways

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Delta Air Lines

8. Etihad Airways

9. EVA Air

10. Finnair

11. Hawaiian Airlines

12. Japan Airlines

13. KLM

14. Lufthansa

15. Scandinavian Airline System

16. Singapore Airlines

17. Swiss

18. United Airlines

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Virgin Australia

Those not flying on the above mentioned airline need not fret. The website reports a “steady and persistent decline” in the number of air crashes over the past two decades.