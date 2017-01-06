Tayyaba can’t be found, CJP informed

The Supreme Court had ordered a complete investigation report of 10-year-old Tayyaba’s case who was allegedly tortured while working at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in the federal capital.

During proceedings, Advocate General Islamabad said Tayyaba could not be found. He added that a medical board comprising doctors from PIMS had been constituted to carry out Tayyaba’s medical examination. After hearing this, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar said if the child is not present how could the medical examination had taken place, adding that the whereabouts of Tayyaba should be found and she should be presented before the court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed police to use modern methods of investigation to complete the probe by Wednesday and present findings. The chief justice remarked that pictures of the child appeared in newspapers and television.

Speaking to media, Zafar (claiming to beTayyaba’s father) said that she had been employed at a residence in Faisalabad for an income of Rs 34,000 annually. He added, “Later the owner of the mansion told me that Tayyaba had been sent to Islamabad. When I asked her again (owner), she said Tayyaba was lost.”

Intelligence agencies have already interrogated Tayyaba’s family and people in the neighbourhood. Islamabad police reached Faisalabad in search of Tayyaba. They interrogated a woman named Nadra, who had given Tayyaba to the judge’s family in Islamabad.

Tayyaba mysteriously disappeared along with her father after an out of court settlement took place between the two families. Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the case after the matter was settled out of court earlier this week.