Tayabba torture case: SC orders to bring complete investigation report within 3 days

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the authorities concerned to bring complete investigation report of maidservant Tayyaba’s torture case within three days.

The case was heard by a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The court granted time to additional session judge’s wife Maheen Zafar and ordered her to submit reply till Wednesday.

After a high-level investigation, the DIG Police Islamabad has been directed to present the minor maidservant and her real parents in next hearing.

It was revealed earlier that Tayyaba’s real name was Sana, daughter of Nawaz. A woman named Kausar Bibi of Moza Karam Kaathia village near Kamalia had claimed to be her mother. She went missing from her home in 2014 when she was taken by a group that supplied housemaids in exchange of money.

In 2014, Tayabba was sent to Usama Shahzad’s residence on Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad in exchange of a few thousand rupees. Police reported Usama Shahzad’s family later shifted her to the house of one of their relatives in Lahore.

When the girl’s parents reported to that she had been kidnapped, police refused to register the case. Upon the police refusal, the mother filed a plea in Lahore High Court for registration of case. Thus, on February 25, 2015, a kidnapping case was registered with Faisalabad’s Sadar police station under Section 363.

Police reported that the girl’s relatives reconciled with the alleged offender in exchange of Rs 130,000 with stamp papers formally have been submitted in the police station. Hence, the case ended on May 20, 2016.

However, Islamabad High Court registrar has submitted the report on the subject before the SC.