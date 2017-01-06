Snowfall blocks link roads in Neelum, Leepa valleys

The roads leading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum and Leepa valleys have been obstructed due to ongoing heavy snowfall in upper parts of the country.

A heavy spell of snowfall along with rain has continued in Azad Kashmir turning the weather cold. Mountains in Leepa and Neelum valleys are enveloped in white snow.

Hence, tourists from all parts of the country have started arriving in Murree, Abbottabad and Swat to enjoy chilly weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported over six feet snowfall in Neelum Valley’s Keel Sector whereas eight to ten feet was observed on hills.

Moreover, rain-thunderstorm is expected at the scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Quetta during next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also predicted snowfall over the hills in Malakand, Hazara, Galyat and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mostly cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.