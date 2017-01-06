Sindh University officers demand judicial inquiry into student death

The Sindh University Officers Welfare Association (SUOWA) has demanded the conduct of a fair inquiry into the mysterious death of a female student, Naila Rind, who was found hanged in her hostel room.

The association put this demand atop their 13-point ‘Charter of Demands’ which was submitted to the University of Sindh Muhammad Acting Vice Chancellor Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday evening, according to a press release.

A six-member delegation of the SUOWA comprising of President Ghulam Nabi Kaka, General Secretary Engr Sajjad Hussain Shah, Vice President Iftikhar Ahmed Pathan, Joint Secretary Aachar Khan Ahmedani, Finance Secretary Maula Bux Rind, and Press Secretary Nadir Ali Mugheri reached the VC’s office and submitted their charter of demands to the acting vice chancellor.

In its demands, the association demanded that a judicial commission should be constituted to find out the cause of death of final year student Naila Rind.

Other demands included due promotions, issuance of rectified seniority lists, removal of various in-charges and conveners, awarding of higher grades to certain officers according to varsity code, and allocation of offices.

The association warned that if the university management failed to accept these demands, a petition would be filed in the court of law.