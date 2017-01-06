Sindh IG orders inquiry into cop attacks

Sindh Police Inspector General A D Khawaja has directed the deputy inspector general of Karachi (west) to submit a detailed report regarding the targeted shooting of a traffic warden and the firecracker hurled at a police station in North Nazimabad on Friday morning.

Taking strong exception to the two incidents in the same area, the Sindh police chief ordered a comprehensive investigation encompassing all evidence collected from the two sites coupled with the statements of witnesses.

IG A D Khawaja said that all aspects of the crimes must be covered under the investigation so that arrests of the culprits may be expedited and intentions behind the incidents ascertained.