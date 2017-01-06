Saad Rafique issues initial report of Lodhran train accident

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday issued the initial details of Lodhran train accident.

The minister has said that the train should have stopped as the railway gates were open and the signals were up.

He said that the initial report will be formed in 48 hours whereas the investigation will be completed in seven days.

The train collided with a motorcycle rickshaw while another rickshaw also came in the way of the train.

The initial report has held driver and gatekeeper responsible for the accident.

He said that they are also reviewing the fog situation as 25 trains faced delay on this station.

The minister has announced Rs15 lac for the families of the deceased and Rs3 lac for the injured.

He also revealed that proposal regarding the mental and psychological tests of drivers and assistant drivers with provision of mobile phones to them is under consideration.

At least seven children and one driver were killed while five others sustained severe wounds as speeding train rammed into school rickshaw at railway crossing in Lodhran.