Punjab govt will extend full cooperation to local govt: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the local government system has become fully functional and the government will extend all out cooperation to local governments at every level.

He said this while chairing a meeting participated by provincial ministers, assembly members, mayor and deputy mayor of Lahore on Friday.

The chief minister said that the government has empowered local governments as well as granted them financial autonomy and besides administrative and financial powers, maximum resources will be made available to the local governments, however, they will also be held accountable. He added, “Who serve the masses will be honoured while others will be held accountable”.

He said that local bodies’ representatives will be given their rights as well as due importance. He expressed the confidence that the new system will be successful and, in the past corruption was rampant in local government system as there was no check and balance but self-accountability is essential for any system.

Shehbaz Sharif said that like general elections of 2013, masses have also expressed full confidence in the Muslim League-N leadership in local bodies’ elections and now new records of public service will be set.

He urged local bodies’ representatives to adopt hard work, honesty and commitment as their motto and spare no effort in the service to the people. He said that local bodies’ representatives will have to perform their responsibilities efficiently for resolving problems of the people at the local level and work with proper planning and team spirit.

The chief minister said that transparency is the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-N government and there is no room for corrupt elements in the government and the administration will provide all-out cooperation to local governments and instructions have been issued by him in this regard.

He stressed upon local government representatives to strive for resolving issues such as cleanliness, streetlights, water and sanitation and other problems. He said that the role of local governments is of vital importance for the improvement of education and health facilities and local bodies’ representatives should also monitor development projects.

Local government representatives while expressing their views assured to come up to the expectations of their leadership and the masses and make public service their mission.