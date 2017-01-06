PTI is lying in the court and misleading masses: Tallal Ch

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry said on Friday that lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have lied in the court in Panama Papers case and misled the masses through submission of unverified documents. He says PTI has failed to prove dependency of Maryam Nawaz in the court.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court after hearing of Panamagate case here, he said PTI lawyers have solved half the case as they were connecting the assets with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that it was the responsibility of the PTI to prove ownership of Sharif family’s flats in London before 2006 because it was their allegation. “We did not change our stance. We will prove what we said in the court,” he said.

He asked the nation to observe Friday as “Hidayat Day” for Imran Khan and next Friday as “Thanks Day”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan should understand that mere allegations are not enough and he has to present solid evidences in the court to prove them.