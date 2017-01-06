PPP Punjab issues ‘White Paper’

People’s Party Punjab Provincial Parliamentary Party issued a “White Paper” on failures of federal and Punjab governments during 2016 listing 25 major scandals of PML-N.

In a white paper issued by MPA Faiza Malik from People’s Party Punjab Provincial Parliamentary Party, it was stated that the PML-N was safeguarding its corruption and both the governments were using the name of democracy. The government deprived the regulatory bodies of their autonomy to allow corruption. The report of Justice Qazi Essa has revealed the failures of the government regarding implementation on National Action Plan. The deficit of Pakistan International Airline, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Steel Mills spiked up to Rs 705 billion.

The government failed to address the reservation of Opposition and nationalist parties on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The dismal national rating of 146 out of 188 in Human Development Index was another indication of the poor performance of the government.

The PML-N government has so far borrowed more than Rs 2500 crore. More than 63 train accidents, 150 suicides, 86 incidents of rapes, 1624 protests against the government in Lahore alone, six per cent increase in crime rate in Punjab during 2016 were enough statistics to prove the bad governance and corrupt ways of PML-N.

Furthermore, 65627 absconders were roaming scot-free in Punjab while poor people were denied health facilities and forced to use donkey cart for transportation of critical patients. The government could not appoint heads of 900 public educational institutions throughout last year. Nearly 500 public schools were under illegal occupation. The current government has reduced the education spending to less than two per cent of GDP. It was further revealed in ‘White Paper’ that the total domestic debt of PIA increased from Rs 80 billion to Rs 100 billion in one year while WAPDA borrowed Rs 37 billion increasing its total debt to Rs 56 billion during 2016.

Similarly, the total liabilities of PSM jumped up to Rs 43 billion while the circular debt of power sector has again reached to Rs 350 billion’s threshold.

Pakistan has fallen to 123rd place in Standard of Education Index during the regime of current rulers. Around 300,000 children were out of school in Lahore alone while the female illiteracy rate is 36.6pc in urban areas and 69.4pc in rural areas.

The crime rate has witnessed a surge of 7pc in Lahore while gang rape incidents saw 75pc increase in Lahore, 300pc in DG Khan, 18pc in Rawalpindi and 17pc in Sargodha. Moreover, there were 23000 more crimes happened during 2016 than previous year. The child-kidnapping scandals also rocked the major cities of Punjab during 2016. The ‘White Paper’, quoting APTMA, stated that more than 500 industrial units were forced shut down due to power crisis leaving two million people unemployed. These realities show the stark contradictions between the election promises and real performance of PML-N.