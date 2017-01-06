PCB announces squad for ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan approved the names of the 14-player squad and two stand-by players forwarded by Women’s National Selection Committee for the ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers, 2017.

The matches will be played between Feb 7 to Feb 21.

The women’s team practice camp for the world cup qualifiers is currently underway in Karachi.

The selected players include:

Sana Mir (Captain) Bismah Maroof (Vice Captain) Javeria Wadood Ayesha Zafar Nahida Bibi Syeda Nain Abidi Sidra Amin Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper) Aliya Riaz Nashra Sandhu Ghulam Fatima Anam Amin Aiman Anwar Maham Tariq

While the standbys include 1. Rabiya Shah 2. Natalia Pervaiz

Asmavia Iqbal, Nida Rashid Dar, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf and Iram Javed have been dropped from the squad.