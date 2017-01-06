PCB announces squad for ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan approved the names of the 14-player squad and two stand-by players forwarded by Women’s National Selection Committee for the ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers, 2017.
The matches will be played between Feb 7 to Feb 21.
The women’s team practice camp for the world cup qualifiers is currently underway in Karachi.
The selected players include:
- Sana Mir (Captain)
- Bismah Maroof (Vice Captain)
- Javeria Wadood
- Ayesha Zafar
- Nahida Bibi
- Syeda Nain Abidi
- Sidra Amin
- Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper)
- Aliya Riaz
- Nashra Sandhu
- Ghulam Fatima
- Anam Amin
- Aiman Anwar
- Maham Tariq
While the standbys include 1. Rabiya Shah 2. Natalia Pervaiz
Asmavia Iqbal, Nida Rashid Dar, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf and Iram Javed have been dropped from the squad.