Panama Leaks case: SC adjourns hearing till Monday

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has adjourned the Panama Leaks case hearing till Monday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bokhari has assured the court to complete argument on the case in next proceeding.

During the hearing, Justice Azmat remarked that it’s the responsibility of Sharif’s family to tell from where the money for London flats came.

He said the court will be compelled to follow Naeem Bokhari if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fails to submit proper documents.

Earlier today, PM Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted a reply in SC and denied accusations of being the beneficial owner of offshore companies and flats but an authorised signatory as per trust deed.

She said that Mayfair flats are owned by her brother Hussain Nawaz while she also termed documents pertaining to Nescol Company as forged.

Maryam Nawaz said that her signatures on documents of Nescol Company are also fake.

The reply further stated that shares of offshore companies were issued to Hussain Nawaz on July 4, 2006.

She said that Hussain Nawaz informed about the offer of Al-Sani family in 2005 after which settlements were carried out in June 2016.

Hussain Nawaz wanted to form trust about offshore companies which will allow Shariah distribution of assets after his death, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed dissatisfaction on email details provided in court as her opinion had not taken before dispatching the letter.

My agricultural income was Rs 21.68 lac in 2012 which became Rs1.16 crore in 2016, the reply stated.

She revealed to have taken Rs 22 lac loan from his father on June 30, 2010, and that five families are living in Jati Umra.

One house is owned by my grandmother, the second one is named after my father, the third house belongs to my late uncle Abbas’s family, Shehbaz Sharif has occupied the fourth one whereas I am living in the fifth house, the letter said.