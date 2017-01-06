Pakistani businessman robbed by taxi driver in India

A Pakistan-based businessman was allegedly robbed of cash last month by a taxi driver in Kolkata, Times of India reported.

On December 15, Pakistan national Kharwar had come down to Kolkata for New Year celebration and to join mega trade fair in the city, a senior police officer said.

“He (Kharwar), who lives in Sandakhurda (Lahore), had boarded a taxi from Kolkata’s posh Elliot road to Science City (venue for trade fare),” the senior police officer said.

“During the trip, he was befriended by the taxi driver Khalid. Khalid along with his accomplice, robbed him (Kharwar) at isolated place,” the officer added.

“Khalid invited me to a pub and later invited his other friend for dropping us to a hotel but instead manhandled, threatened and robbed me of 1.40 lakh Pakistan currency, 10,000 Indian rupees and USD 400,” Khawar told police.

Khawar, in his complaint to Police, said that some women also came on the spot and abused him.

According to police, Kharwar couldn’t provide the registration number of the taxi but the investigation based on the mobile number of the driver has already been started.