Pak-China Friendship Cycle Race to start on January 8

Pak-China Dosti Zindabad Cycle Race will be organised on January 08 and first ten winners will be awarded cash prizes, gold medal and trophy.

This was announced by Chairman Sindh Cycling Association (SCA), Abid Ali Advocate in a briefing along with President SCA Muhammad Arif Baloch and General Secretary SCA Kaleem Awan here on Thursday.

He said that 50 kilometres long race was being organised on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Cycling Federation, Idrees Haider Khawaja.

President Karachi Cycling Association Maj. Ishrat Khan has been appointed as supervisor of the organising committee of the race, he added.

First ten winners of the event will be awarded cash prizes and golden trophies, he said.

A 10-member panel of the judges has been constituted which will be headed by International cyclistsJumma Khan Baloch.

Sindh Rangers Pakistan and Sindh Police will ensure security arrangements for the cycle race.