Operation conducted against encroachments in Clifton

The District Municipal Corporation (South) conducted an operation against encroachments in Clifton Block-2.

An official of the DMC South on Friday said that an operation was carried out against encroachments near Dua Chorangi and Dolmen mall.

He added that 10 illegal structures which were causing traffic jams were demolished, including restaurants on the main roads. The DMC South team used heavy machinery to demolish illegally constructed kitchens, sun shades and electric poles.

The official further stated that all restaurant owners were informed prior to the demolition. The operation was supervised by Municipal Commissioner Afaq Saeed.

The traffic flow was improved after the removal of encroachments. Municipal Commissioner Afaq Saeed has said that no encroachments would be tolerated in the jurisdiction of the DMC South and directed officials to ensure the same.