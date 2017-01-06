Only accountability can save country: Sarwar

PTI senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the dark nights can only be eradicated in the country by accountability.

While talking with the party worker’s delegation at his office he said that poverty, inflation, and unemployment cannot become the future of Pakistani nation.

Sarwar said that the party will bring change under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“We want to provide equal facilities for education, health, employment and justice to everyone in the country”, he added.

He said that nation has become disappointed due to contemporary circumstances of the country, but PTI will bring hope and change in the country.

The party is fighting for the free and fair accountability and rule of law. There will be no compromise on these principles. PTI has become greatest and biggest public political party of Pakistan.