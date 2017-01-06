Moral education, vital for socio-economic development: Ahsan

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the moral education of a nation was imperative for bringing about change in the economic situation.

“Islam gives us complete rules and regulations and by following them, we can achieve sustainable economic development,” he said while addressing a Conference on Inter-religious Harmony organised by Seerat Chairs Peshawar University.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed and Higher Education Commission Seerat Chair Professor Dr Qibla Ayyaz also spoke on the occasion.

The minister said that the purpose of organising the conference was to work for the development of the country according to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), “We lag behind in science and technology despite the fact that our Holy Prophet (PBUH) had taught us to conquer the world”, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did establish a society on the basis of social justice and charter of human rights which led to spreading Islam rapidly.

He said Seerat-ul Nabi also provided a model of successful leadership but Muslims have failed to implement this model.

Moreover, he added Seerat ul Nabi did give lessons of maintaining sustainable development and safe environment.

He said the western society could not still imagine the principles, given by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for women rights.

He said in this era of globalisation, there was a need to take the country to new heights of prosperity and to make it a peaceful motherland and this could be materialised only by following the Islamic Model.

He suggested Seerat Chairs authorities that instead of working as a traditional department, they should work for the solution of latest issues by disseminating the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He hoped that the departments would prepare best research papers and present them at international level.