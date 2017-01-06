Marriyum urges Imran to respect national institutions

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has made it a habit to bully the national institutions which tantamount to violating the Constitution and the oath taken as a member of the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair and MNA Daniyal Aziz, she said that respecting the national institutions was responsibility of all and that Pakistan Muslim League respected the same.

However, she said the PML-N had to clarify things after baseless allegations, leveled by Imran Khan almost on daily basis. She said that Imran Khan himself had confessed in the court that he had no evidence and his job was only to level allegations. She said Imran leveled allegations against the third time elected chief executive of Pakistan, who was prime minister of the country, not PML-N only and it was responsibility of her to respond to baseless allegations and bring facts before the nation.

The minister said that PTI stance was based on assumptions, but cases cannot be won on the basis of assumptions, container speeches and press conferences. The minister said that Imran Khan claimed in his press conference that tomorrow, it will be proven that Maryam Nawaz was the proprietor of the properties. She questioned if tomorrow, it would be proven that why he indulged in politics of anarchy, lock-down and sit-ins in the past.

The minister said that PTI claimed in the Election Commission of Pakistan that Maryam Nawaz was dependent of Capt (retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was dependent of the prime minister which did show contradiction in their stance.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said that the court has asked the PTI legal team to prove Sharifs’ ownership of the London property before 2006 which its legal team failed to do. He said that the new U-turn of Imran Khan has been exposed as well as he has also admitted that the documents presented by PTI were downloaded from ICIJ website.

Asif says Panama Papers case is in final phase:

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that the Panama Papers case was in the final phase and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decisio

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has made it a habit to bully the national institutions which tantamount to violating the Constitution and the oath taken as a member of the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair and MNA Daniyal Aziz, she said that respecting the national institutions was responsibility of all and that Pakistan Muslim League respected the same.

However, she said the PML-N had to clarify things after baseless allegations, leveled by Imran Khan almost on daily basis. She said that Imran Khan himself had confessed in the court that he had no evidence and his job was only to level allegations. She said Imran leveled allegations against the third time elected chief executive of Pakistan, who was prime minister of the country, not PML-N only and it was responsibility of her to respond to baseless allegations and bring facts before the nation.

The minister said that PTI stance was based on assumptions, but cases cannot be won on the basis of assumptions, container speeches and press conferences. The minister said that Imran Khan claimed in his press conference that tomorrow, it will be proven that Maryam Nawaz was the proprietor of the properties. She questioned if tomorrow, it would be proven that why he indulged in politics of anarchy, lock-down and sit-ins in the past.

The minister said that PTI claimed in the Election Commission of Pakistan that Maryam Nawaz was dependent of Capt (retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was dependent of the prime minister which did show contradiction in their stance.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said that the court has asked the PTI legal team to prove Sharifs’ ownership of the London property before 2006 which its legal team failed to do. He said that the new U-turn of Imran Khan has been exposed as well as he has also admitted that the documents presented by PTI were downloaded from ICIJ website.

Asif says Panama Papers case is in final phase:

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that the Panama Papers case was in the final phase and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision.

The Panama Papers were not a matter for Pakistani people as the name of prime minister was not mentioned in the papers, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to discuss the Panama Papers issue on the media for political point scoring. He said the PTI leadership had warmly welcomed veteran politician Javed Hashmi into the party but now Imran Khan had termed him a mentally sick person because he speaking truth about Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said several mega energy projects would be completed in the country by the end of 2017 and power load-shedding would be reduced considerably in next summer season. The Panama Papers were not a matter for Pakistani people as the name of prime minister was not mentioned in the papers, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to discuss the Panama Papers issue on the media for political point scoring. He said the PTI leadership had warmly welcomed veteran politician Javed Hashmi into the party but now Imran Khan had termed him a mentally sick person because he was speaking truth about Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said several mega energy projects would be completed in the country by the end of 2017 and power load-shedding would be reduced considerably in next summer season.