A man has been gunned down within the Pir Wadhai Police jurisdiction.

Afzal Khan, a resident of Pir Wadhai, lodged a complaint with the local police that Wahab, Sher Khan, Bakht Khan were walking when Gul and Suleiman intercepted them and started firing at Wahab Khan, killing him.

The body was shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.