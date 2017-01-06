LWMC vows to make Lahore world’s cleanest city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has pledged to make Lahore the cleanest city in the world.

The company said in its annual report that it removed 2.862 million tonnes of waste from the city and addressed 38,095 waste-related complaints during 2016.

The report said that the company launched hundreds of cleanliness and awareness campaigns in educational institutions, markets, parks and public places to sensitise and mobilise communities.

The company closed the Mehmud Booti dump site in order to commence its rehabilitation and conversion into a green park. “Closure of Mehmud Booti and its rehabilitation will be a major step towards a cleaner and safer environment,” the report added.

Landmark projects initiated during the year included the commencement of construction of a storm water drainage channel at Lakhodair landfill site, acquisition of land for the construction of waste transfer stations and waste enclosures, 110 acres of land acquired at Sunder for the construction of a material recovery facility, acquisition of a contract of janitorial and housekeeping services for the Multan metro bus system, and the authority to practise enforcement of solid waste bylaws (imposition of fines and lodging of FIRS against violators) by establishing a team of enforcement inspectors.

In order to introduce and promote the culture of waste reduction, reuse and recycling, and segregation at source, pilot projects in two selected areas of Shadman II & Upper Mall were launched to bring usable components of waste into use.

During the year, the LWMC imposed fines to citizens violating solid waste management bylaws, resulting in 2230 citizens being fined Rs 2,230,000 since June 2016.