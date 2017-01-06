LHC suspends orders freezing LESCO bank account

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday suspended orders of an LHC single bench regarding the freezing of a bank account of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) worth more than Rs 44.5 million.

The division bench headed by Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders on an intra-court appeal filed by LESCO, challenging the single bench’s orders.

During the hearing, LESCO’s counsel submitted that an LHC single bench had frozen LESCO’s bank account for using one kanal land of the Miani Sahib Graveyard as a store since 1986 and ordered the payment of half the rent due since then.

The lawyer contended that LESCO owned the land, and asked the court to set aside the orders.

The division bench suspended the orders and issued notices to the parties besides adjourning the matter for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the single bench comprising Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi on Friday ordered Lahore’s deputy commissioner to formulate a policy regarding land reserved for graves in the Miani Sahib Graveyard. The court also ordered the DC to submit the policy at the next hearing.