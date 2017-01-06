Kh Asif confirms Raheel Sharif’s appointment as chief of Islamic Military Alliance

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday confirmed the recent development that former army chief Raheel Sharif has been made the chief of the 39-nation Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT).

Speaking during a talk show of a private news channel, the minister said that although he didn’t have details of the agreement at the moment, such an agreement had in fact been finalised recently.

The minister said that the incumbent government was taken into confidence about it and that due process was followed before finalising the agreement. “The prime minister was also part of the deliberations,” he added.

Asif said that any such assignment or posting required proper clearance from both the government and the General Headquarters (GHQ).