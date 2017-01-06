Healthcare initiatives being taken on priority: PM

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday terming the healthcare sector as one of his top priorities said the government was taking initiatives for the uplift of poorest of the poor patients.

The prime minister stated this in his address at the foundation-laying ceremony of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences. Bahrain’s National Guard Commander Lt-Gen Sheikh Muhammad bin Essa bin Salman was also present on the occasion.

The King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences to be built in Chak Shehzad is a gift from Bahrain and will be affiliated with Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland.

Addressing at the event, the prime minister said in view of the dearth of trained nursing and training staff in the country, the noble project by Bahrain would help fill gap in healthcare sector.

Nawaz Sharif said nursing care was an area facing major challenges in Pakistan due to neglect in previous years and thus required a serious revamp.

He said the project would upgrade the quality of nursing profession and bring it at par with international standards.

He expressed gratitude to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Essa al Khalifa for the project, which he said symbolised the bond of friendship between the two countries.

The prime minister termed the nursing university another remarkable addition in the annals of Pakistan-Bahrain cooperation.

He said the government was committed to uplift of healthcare sector and mentioned that under National Health Programme launched in 2015, fifty new hospitals would be constructed across the country.

He said the same programme would also provide free primary and tertiary healthcare to patients, adding the programme being carried out on periodic basis would eventually benefit 100 million persons.

The PM also mentioned the free-of-cost immunisation for infants and pregnant mothers besides continuity of anti-polio campaign.

State Minister for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar giving salient features of the project said the state-of-the-art university would completely transform nursing sector in Pakistan.

The minister said the graduates of the university affiliated with prestigious Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland would have an edge in local and international markets.

Earlier, the PM flanked by Lt-Gen Sheikh Muhammad bin Essa unveiled the plaque of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences.