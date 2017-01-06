Hazara community members targeted in Quetta, 4 injured

At least four people were injured on Friday as assailants opened fire on a taxi carrying members of the Hazara community in Quetta.

The incident occurred on the Spini road near Killi Mubarik area in the provincial capital.

Last year in October, in a similar attack, four women belonging to the same community were killed by unidentified assailants in Quetta’s Kirani Road.

Sectarian violence has claimed thousands of lives in Pakistan over the past decade. Hundreds of ethnic Hazaras, who are Shias by sect, have been killed in targeted bombings and drive-by shootings over the past few years in Balochistan.