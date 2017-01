The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Thursday arrested five persons alleged for forging travel documents.

According to a spokesman, the accused were trying to go to Malaysia on forged document. They tried to depart by flight PK-898. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Asghar of Khanewal, Safdar Hussain of Faisalabad, Sajid Ali, Wajid Ali and Muhammad Zaman of Lalamusa.

Further investigation is under way.