CM directs to adopt zero-tolerance policy against manufacturers of sub-standard drugs

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review the progress of campaign launched against the spurious and substandard drugs in the province.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Honorary Advisor Dr Umer Saif, additional chief sectary, sectary law, prosecution, Specialised Health and Medical Education, Primary and Secondary Health, King Edward Medical College VC, Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG and the other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

CM directed to speed up the pace of campaign and implement zero tolerance policy for the culprits involved in this odious business and ordered a strict punishment and heavy fines.

He said that the quality medicine is a right of every citizen, “We will leave no stone unturned to provide our people with their rights”, he added.

CM also directed to ensure the swift appointment of qualified professionals in Lahore Drug Testing Lab and to send medicines samples to world’s best testing labs. He said that menace of bogus drugs should be eliminated from the province at any cost. All concerned departments have to work with full devotion to nip this evil in the bud

In this regard, Punjab government has introduced a modern system of procurement, supply and distribution of medicines. Also, latest drug testing lab has been established in Lahore whereas labs in other five cities are in the upgrading process.