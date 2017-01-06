Chris Gayle under attack for posting vulgar video on anniversary of ‘Baby Don’t Blush’

West Indian troublemaker Chris Gayle has stirred up a fresh controversy by posting an obscene video on his Instagram account.

The video, which has since been deleted, shows Gayle simulating a lewd act with girlfriend Natasha Berridge in what is an apparent jibe at the Aussie public.

The video is Gayle’s attempt to get back at Australia, who had turned him into a public enemy same time last year over his sexist remarks.

Back then, the Ten Network reporter Mel McLaughlin found herself being asked out for a drink during an interview with the burly West Indian after he blasted 41 runs off 15 balls in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Live on air, Gayle who later insisted he was just joking said he was happy to be interviewed by McLaughlin “just to see your eyes for the first time”.

“Nice, so hopefully we can win this game and we can have a drink after,” he said.

“Don’t blush baby,” the Jamaican added, prompting the unimpressed McLaughlin to shake her head and reply, “I’m not blushing.”

But it seems the joke is never getting old.

Gayle took to Twitter later and thanked everyone “for the sweet and kind messages.” He added that “Blush won’t Blush, my baby.”

Gayle was fined $7,000 by his Big Bash team The Melbourne Renegades and received a lot of condemnation from the cricketing world for the comments which seem to have inspired his baby’s name.